Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) is Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Digimarc comprises about 5.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

