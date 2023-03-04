Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Shares Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,607 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Digital Health Acquisition were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 142.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 430,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 252,916 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DHACW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

