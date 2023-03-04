Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

