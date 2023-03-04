DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DISH opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

