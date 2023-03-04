Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.72. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,797,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 585,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.