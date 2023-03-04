Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 11.5 %
NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.72. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -66.66%.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
