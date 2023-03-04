Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$467.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIV. CIBC raised shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

