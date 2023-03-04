Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE DIV opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$467.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.01. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.40.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC raised Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.