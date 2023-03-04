Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-$1.56 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

