Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-$1.56 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.
Dollar Tree Price Performance
Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.