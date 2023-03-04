Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $315.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $344.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $363.04.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
NYSE:DPZ opened at $304.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
