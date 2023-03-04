Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $315.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $344.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $304.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

