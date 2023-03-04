Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $300.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

DPZ opened at $304.76 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.