Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.99-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday.

DCI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. 539,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $63,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

