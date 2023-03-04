dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

dormakaba Price Performance

dormakaba stock remained flat at $366.69 during trading hours on Friday. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $335.15 and a 12-month high of $366.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.69 and a 200 day moving average of $431.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

Further Reading

