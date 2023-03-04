Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 168.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
DEI stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $114,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 673,327 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.