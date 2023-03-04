Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 168.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

DEI stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $114,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 673,327 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

