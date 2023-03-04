Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

