dYdX Price Tops $2.56 (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. dYdX has a total market cap of $400.12 million and $142.78 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00011460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

Buying and Selling dYdX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.