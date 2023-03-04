Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,916,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 934,581 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 568,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 346,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

