Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.36.

Eaton Trading Up 1.9 %

Eaton stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

