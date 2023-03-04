Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

CEV opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.