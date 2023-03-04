Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL)

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

