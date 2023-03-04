Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 88,143 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 47.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

