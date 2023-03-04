Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Insider Activity

Alcoa Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

NYSE AA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.