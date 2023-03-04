Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE AA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

