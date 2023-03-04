Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $673,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $408.42 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

