Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.