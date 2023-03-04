Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $658,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 195,383 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,686,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 45.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.