Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT opened at $74.26 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

