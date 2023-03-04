Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,048 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.98 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

