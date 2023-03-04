Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $479.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

