Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

