ECOMI Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $254.26 million and approximately $981,273.34 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ECOMI has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

