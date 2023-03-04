Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 16,717 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 950.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR opened at $212.85 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.