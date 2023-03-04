Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,921 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

