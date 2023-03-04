Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,041 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $24.28 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

