Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.40 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,209,000 after buying an additional 192,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

