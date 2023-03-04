Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 260.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 16.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after buying an additional 297,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,326,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,919,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $234.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.80. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

