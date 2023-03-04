Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

