Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 731,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 398,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.05. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $90,823.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.