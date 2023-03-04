Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,740 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Insider Activity

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

