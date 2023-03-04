Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

