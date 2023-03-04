EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $80.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

