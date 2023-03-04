EHP Funds Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 365,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.61. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

