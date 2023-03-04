EHP Funds Inc. Acquires 508,678 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAW)

EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRLAW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

