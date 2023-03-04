EHP Funds Inc. Buys 800 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $111.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. 3M has a one year low of $106.76 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

