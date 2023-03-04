EHP Funds Inc. Invests $471,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RS opened at $263.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

