EHP Funds Inc. Invests $835,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

