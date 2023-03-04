EHP Funds Inc. Sells 200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $478.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

