EJF Capital LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 668,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.
Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.
Trinity Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -185.86%.
Trinity Capital Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
See Also
