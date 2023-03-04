EJF Capital LLC Sells 17,832 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.95% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $3.08 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

