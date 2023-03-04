Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.
NYSE EGO opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.27.
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
