Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

