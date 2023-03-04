Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Trading Up 2.5%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 44,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Electricité de France Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Electricité de France Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.