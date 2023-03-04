Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 21.09.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.